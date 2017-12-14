Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful announces Christmas tree recycling program
December 14, 2017
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) will be hosting its 27th annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program starting Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 7.
Drop-off sites are open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Drop-off locations include: Bartley Ranch Regional Park, 6000 Bartley Ranch Road in Reno; Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, 1595 N. Sierra St. in Reno; Shadow Mt. Sports Complex, 3300 Sparks Blvd., Sparks; Truckee Meadows Fire Station 17 – Spanish Springs, 500 Rockwell Blvd. in Sparks; Truckee Meadows Fire Station 223, Lemmon Valley, 130 Nectar St., Lemmon Valley; and Truckee Meadows Fire Station 16-Washoe Valley, 1240 East Lake Blvd., Washoe Valley.