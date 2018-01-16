KPS3 buys downtown Reno office building

KPS3 Marketing, a marketing and digital communications firm, has acquired a three-story, 15,657-square-foot office building located at 500 Ryland Street in downtown Reno.

KPS3 plans to remodel the top and bottom floors with an open-office environment. Tenants will continue to occupy the second floor of the building.

"We needed an open space – one that was in the heart of Reno with enough room to expand our team and business," said Rob Gaedtke, CEO. "We are in the process of a complete build-out reflecting who we are as an innovative and creative agency. We are projected to complete the re-design in the second quarter."

Dickson Commercial Group represented KPS3 in the sale.