KPS3 buys downtown Reno office building
January 16, 2018
KPS3 Marketing, a marketing and digital communications firm, has acquired a three-story, 15,657-square-foot office building located at 500 Ryland Street in downtown Reno.
KPS3 plans to remodel the top and bottom floors with an open-office environment. Tenants will continue to occupy the second floor of the building.
"We needed an open space – one that was in the heart of Reno with enough room to expand our team and business," said Rob Gaedtke, CEO. "We are in the process of a complete build-out reflecting who we are as an innovative and creative agency. We are projected to complete the re-design in the second quarter."
Dickson Commercial Group represented KPS3 in the sale.
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Bay Area homeowners finding luxury bargains in Reno market
- NV mining industry to spend hundreds of millions in 2018 on expansion
- Reno social media experts: ‘Voice technology’ next big trend for businesses
- Reno tech startup releases new sensor technology
- Northern NV bankers see sustainability in 2018; but, deals ‘have to make sense’