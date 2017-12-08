Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel recognized by lodging association

Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel has earned top honors at the California Hotel & Lodging Association's "Stars of the Industry" awards luncheon held in Napa, Calif.

The hotel was recognized for its "My Tahoe" guest relations program. The annual awards recognize lodging employees and properties that best symbolize the quality service of the industry.

The hotel collaborated with Smith & Jones Marketing of Incline Village and Weidinger Public Relations of Stateline for the "My Tahoe" marketing campaign.