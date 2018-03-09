MAG Consulting moving to Reno

MAG Consulting, a manufacturing and supply chain management firm, is relocating its offices from Truckee top Reno.

The company, owned by Matt Girvan, will now be headquartered in the Innevation Center on Sinclair St. in Midtown Reno.

MAG Consulting (magconsulting.us) specializes in re-wiring processes for huge gains in quality, productivity, margin and time to market.