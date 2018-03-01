Matijevich named NDA’s Consumer Equitability administrator

Cadence Matijevich has been named administrator for the Nevada Department of Agriculture's Consumer Equitability division.

Matijevich most recently served as deputy secretary for operations Nevada Secretary of State for two years. She also served as a management analyst for Placer County, Calif., and in several roles, including assistant city manager for tThe cCity of Reno.

SheMatijevich holds a bachelor of arts from Point Loma Nazarene College in San Diego, and a public management certificate from UNRthe University of Nevada, Reno.