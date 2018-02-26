Microsoft, IQ announce annual IT makeover campaign for nonprofits

RENO – Microsoft and IQ Technology Solutions are providing a combined contribution of $20,000 in funding and services to local nonprofit charitable organizations as part of the 10th annual IT Makeover campaign.

The select nonprofit agencies will be able to use the IT Makeover campaign funding for Microsoft products and services, as well as technical consulting, implementation services and IT management supplied by IQ Technology Solutions.

Interested nonprofit charitable organizations will need to submit an application that includes a description of their current information technology solutions and thoughts on how the campaign funds could be used to help them fulfill their missions.

A committee made up of IQ Technology and Microsoft employees review the applications and identify which organizations will receive funding based upon need and the stated goals for how improved technology solutions will help the organization's mission and provide benefits to the community.

Microsoft and IQ Technology Solutions will host a Non-Profit Tech Day on Friday, March 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at IQ Technology Solution's office at 5595 Equity Avenue, Suite 300, in Reno. The event will provide more information on the campaign.

For more information, email ITMakeover@IQisIT.com, or visit the campaign website at http://www.iqisit.com/resources/itmakeover/ to download the application.

The deadline for submitting applications for the IT Makeover Campaign is April 10, 2018 and recipients will be announced in May.