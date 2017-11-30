Miguel Ribera Skate Park opens

The City of Reno has officially opened Miguel Ribera Skate Park at 3905 Neil Road.

The $694,400 skate park project has been a couple years in the making as the city worked to secure funding, which included Public Works Capital Projects Funds, Residential Construction Tax District 4 Funds and a $225,000 grant from LWCF.

Powerhouse Construction, Inc., was awarded the project for $340,139. The city purchased concrete features from American Ramp Company for $334,261.02 and $20,000 toward the site design.