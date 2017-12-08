Mix Bakeshop shelter donation

Reno's Mix Bakeshop has decided to donate a minimum of 10 pies a month to the 108-bed Community Assistance Center in downtown Reno through 2018.

The Family Shelter comprises 21 units for adults and children, with one room accommodating families of as many as 10 people; one room designed for as many as eight people; one room for as many as six people; and 18 rooms designed to accommodate as many as four people. In addition, there are six rooms for pregnant women in their third trimester, or for single moms with babies (age 2 and younger).