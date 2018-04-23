Modern Acupuncture opens in Reno: NNBW news briefs, week of April 16

Editor's Note: The following news briefs are published on a weekly basis and are compiled from submissions emailed to the NNBW newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Please note that submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only.

—–

Modern Acupuncture recently opened its first clinic in Nevada, at South Meadows Promenade, 537 South Meadows Parkway, Suite 110, Reno.

Modern Acupuncture South Meadows is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information, call 775-300-6143.

Oxborrow relocates

Oxborrow Landscaping Materials has moved to a new five-acre location at 2050 Kleppe Lane in Sparks. Oxborrow, which has been in business since 1979, specializes in landscape materials and construction aggregates for landscapers, contractors, and homeowners.

Recommended Stories For You

Barrick announces Q1 production

Barrick Gold Corporation announced preliminary first quarter production and sales of 1.05 million ounces of gold, and 85 million pounds of copper.

The average market price for gold in the first quarter was $1,329 per ounce, while the average market price for copper was $3.16 per pound.

The company's first quarter realized copper price is expected to be roughly 5 percent below the average first quarter price as a result of provisional pricing adjustments that reflect the downward trend in copper prices over the period.

D & D wins new jobs

D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal recently won bids on the following new jobs: Reno: Plumas Bank, Northgate Plaza, Charles Schwab Office, Doral Academy, Logisticenter L395 Phase II, Plaza at Fourth St., South Meadows Business Park, KTVN Channel 2 and Edwin Dodson Elementary; Sparks: Meiser Enterprises, A&B Precision Metals, Prologis Sparks North, Florence Drake Elementary and Miller Industrial Properties; Carson City: Casino Fandango; Zephyr Cove: Pinewild Condos; Hawthorne: Hawthorne Army Depot

carson Toyota's charitable campaign

The Carson City Toyota Community Cares campaign recently presented a $10,000 check to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada. Since its inception in 1993, Carson City Toyota has matched community donations totaling thousands of dollars. Altogether, the Campagni Auto Group, along with matching support from the community, has provided the Club with nearly $250,000 in operating funds over the past 25 years.

Dickson Realty ranked nationally

Dickson Realty has been ranked the number 211 real estate firm in the U.S. in sales volume, according to RISMedia's 30th Annual Power Broker Report.

Dickson Realty reported a total sales volume of $1,194,728,667 in 2017, representing 2,706 closed residential transactions. The Top 1,000 2018 Power Brokers collectively earned more than $1.3 billion in sales volume over more than 3.7 million transactions in 2017; they encompass more than 478,000 agents and over 8,370 offices.

Junior Achievement recognized

Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada has been named "Organization of the Year" by the Institute for Financial Literacy (IFL) as part of its annual Excellence in Financial Literacy Education Award.

Junior Achievement USA Senior Vice President of Education and Learning Technologies MC Desrosiers is in Orlando to receive the honor on behalf of JA at IFL's Annual Conference on Financial Education.

JA is being recognized for redeveloping and updating several programs that teach financial literacy in k-12 classrooms. Since the start of the fiscal year, JA has served approximately 25 Northern Nevada schools and over 9,000 students.

GNCU donates to Carson High

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) has donated nearly $25,000 to replace the existing replacement of the digital marquee out front of Carson High School in Carson City.

GNCU previously donated funds for the original sign. GNCU has maintained an educational branch inside of the school since 1996 and provides "Senator Debit Cards" to students who maintain accounts with the credit union.

Nevada exports $362 million

Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Foreign Trade Division reports the total Nevada food and agriculture exports show more than $362 million in annual exports in 2017. This is an 8.5 percent year-over-year increase, and a 106 percent increase since 2013. While 16 percent of Nevada's total food and agriculture exports go to China, the recently proposed tariff increases are not currently identified on any of those products.

RARA licensing agreement

The Reno Air Racing Association announced the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority has approved a new two-year licensing agreement extending through 2019.

The 55th annual STIHL National Championship Air Races are scheduled for Sept. 12-16 at Reno-Stead Airport and will host six different classes of airplanes: Jet, Formula One, Sport, Biplane, T6 and the Unlimited Class.