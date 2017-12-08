Mt. Rose Ski stays family-owned

Fritz Buser, owner of Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, has transferred the majority interest in the North Lake Tahoe/Reno ski area to his children and grandchildren.

Fritz became the company's majority shareholder in 1971 and has controlled the growth and direction of Mt. Rose ever since, including the merger with Slide Mountain in 1987. Buser's son, Kurt, has served as executive president of the company for the last 20 years, and Paul Senft has served as general manager since 1992.