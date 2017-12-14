NDOT honors Comstock Mining

Comstock Mining and other entities were presented a Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation Award for Abandoned Mine Lands Hazard Mitigation by the Nevada Department of Transportation at its meeting Dec. 11.

Comstock's work included the rebuilding of State Route 342 and reclamation of historic mine features.

During a period of heavy precipitation in 2015, cracks were detected in State Route 342 located adjacent to Comstock Mining's Lucerne Mine operations near Gold Hill in Storey County. Comstock Mining, in a collaborative effort with NDOT and Storey County, engineered to rebuild and align the highway. Also, a new permanent channel was constructed for Gold Canyon Creek, and SR 342 was realigned for safety and stability.