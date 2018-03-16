Neddenriep Financial earns naming rights at Douglas County Community and Senior Center
March 16, 2018
Neddenriep Financial, an accounting firm that serves the Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe region, has been named 2018 Naming Right sponsor for the Douglas County Community and Senior Center.
Neddenriep donated $4,000 to the Douglas County Community Services Foundation and will have a display on the Senior Center dining room entrance for one year.
