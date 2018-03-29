Nevada Commercial Services, Inc. takes over management of apartment complexes

Nevada Commercial Services, Inc. (NCS) has taken over management of the 129-unit student housing project rebranded as LEV Apartments at 1617 N. Virginia St. in Reno.

In addition, NCS has also taken over management of Evergreen Apartments, a 48-unit property centrally located at 790 Brinkby Avenue in Southwest Reno.

The Residential Division of NCS is led by director of residential property management, Vanessa Wood, and chief operating officer, Brittany Diehl.