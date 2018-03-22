Nevada Demographer’s Office reports state populaton continues to grow

The Nevada Demographer's Office recently released its 2017 population estimates, which show the state has added an estimated 33,300 people to its population since 2016, bringing the total population toto 2,986,700. This translates to a gain of 1.1 percent. U.S. Census Bureau estimates show that population growth in the Silver State is well above that for the nation as a whole.

Northwest Nevada grew to an estimated population of 614,400, and southern Nevada to 2,240,200. Central Nevada and the Interstate 80 mining corridor populations have remained relatively stable since 2010, according to the state.

The population estimates take into account trends in housing units, employment, school enrollment , and the labor force.