Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation releases reports
December 21, 2017
Initial claims for unemployment in Nevada totaled 13,500 in November, up 21 percent from October's total of 11,200, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation.
This month's increase is a continuation of the seasonal increase in claims activity that occurs at the end of every year, according to DETR. However, this month's initial claims activity is also up 5.1 percent relative to last year's November reading.
Weekly wages in Nevada averaged $900 during the second quarter of 2017 compared with the first quarter of the year when wages experienced a seasonal decline of $31.
Wages are up $26, or 3 percent, from the same quarter last year.
The Silver State had the fastest-growing private sector in the nation through the first six months of the year, adding 41,000 jobs versus the same period last year.
