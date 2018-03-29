Nevada Economic Development Conference set for Reno in August

The Nevada Economic Development Conference is set for Aug. 20-22, at the Atlantis Casino & Resort in Reno.

Part of the event is the Nevada Economic Development Awards and Accolades Program, which will recognize outstanding marketing programs, as well as the tools and tactics used for attracting and retaining business.

Entry categories are based upon community population and type of marketing platform and must have been started or completed in the past three to five years. The entry fee is $50 per entry and the awards application deadline is May 18, 2018.

Applications and information are available online at nvedc.com, or you can contact Art Rangel, AICP Rangel Municipal Consulting, LLC at 775-499-5516 or arangel@rangelmc.net.