Nevada Youth Empowerment Project selected for Stand Together’s Catalyst Program
April 5, 2018
Nevada Youth Empowerment Project has been selected to participate in Stand Together's Catalyst Program, a six-month program designed to help innovative groups build capacity and increase their impact to help more people break the cycle of poverty.
In addition, NYEP will also receive a $25,000 grant.
NYEP is one of 16 community organizations from across the United States to participate in the program.
