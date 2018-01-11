NEWS BRIEF: 120 West earns ‘most innovative’ honor

120 West Strategic Communications, a Reno-based business strategy, marketing and communications company, was named "Most Innovative Strategic Marketing Agency 2017-Nevada" for the 2017 Global Excellence Awards by Acquisition International Magazine.

AI Magazine is a monthly publication based out of the United Kingdom that highlights the work of organizations and individuals whose dedication to innovation and hard work have helped them riseraise ahead of their competitors. The magazine selects recipients based on innovation, growth and improvement within the company, not based on agency size, popularity or billing.