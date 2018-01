Tickets are now on sale for the 55th Annual National Championship Air Races, scheduled for Sept. 12-16 at Reno Stead Airport.

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.airrace.org for general admission, pit passes, and chairman's tent.

Tickets for the Checkered Flag Club, box seating, and reserved RV parking area can be purchased by calling 775-972-6663.

Reserved seating will go on sale March 1.