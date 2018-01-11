NEWS BRIEF: Alpenglow Sports Winter Film Series

North Face athlete Hilaree O'Neill will be featured in North Lake Tahoe-based business Alpenglow Sports' fourth installment of the 12th Annual Winter Film Series.

O'Neill's presentation The Wildest Winter and The Road Less Traveled will feature two ski mountaineering adventures in the Sierras, Alaska and the Himalaya. The show is scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8, at Squaw Valley's Olyumpic Lodge. Visit alpenglowsports.com to learn more.