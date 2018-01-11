 NEWS BRIEF: AmeriCorps positions available | nnbw.com

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada is looking to fill three AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America positions: volunteer coordinator, program development and fundraising coordinator.

Positions are set for a one-year term, which will serve both Carson City and Carson Valley clubhouse locations.

AmeriCorps VISTA is a domestic counterpart to the Peace Corps and serves communities in need by mobilizing resources and strengthening organizations through volunteering.