NEWS BRIEF: AmeriCorps positions available
January 11, 2018
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada is looking to fill three AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America positions: volunteer coordinator, program development and fundraising coordinator.
Positions are set for a one-year term, which will serve both Carson City and Carson Valley clubhouse locations.
AmeriCorps VISTA is a domestic counterpart to the Peace Corps and serves communities in need by mobilizing resources and strengthening organizations through volunteering.