NEWS BRIEF: Barrick makes deal with Royal Minerals
February 1, 2018
Barrick Gold Corp. has entered into a subscription agreement to acquire 9,875,876 ordinary shares of Royal Road Minerals Limited in a non-brokered private placement at a price of 16 cents per share for total consideration of $1,580,140.
The transaction is expected to close on or about Feb. 9. Royal Road is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey, located on the Channel Islands in the English Channel.
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Carson City apartment complex sells for $9.75 million
- UNR School of Medicine expanding to better serve the community – and Nevada
- Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center nearly sold out after 64,000-acre deal with tech company (updated)
- Reno-Sparks area retail market expansions on fast track in 2018
- Warrant issued in Reno for unlicensed driveway contractor