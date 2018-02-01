 NEWS BRIEF: Barrick makes deal with Royal Minerals | nnbw.com

Barrick Gold Corp. has entered into a subscription agreement to acquire 9,875,876 ordinary shares of Royal Road Minerals Limited in a non-brokered private placement at a price of 16 cents per share for total consideration of $1,580,140.

The transaction is expected to close on or about Feb. 9. Royal Road is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey, located on the Channel Islands in the English Channel.