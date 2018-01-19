NEWS BRIEF: BLM approves geothermal project
January 19, 2018
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Winnemucca District, Black Rock Field Office has approved a proposal submitted by US Geothermal Nevada LLC to drill a new geothermal production well at the San Emidio Geothermal Facility, located 90 miles northeast of Reno and 12 miles south of the town of Gerlach in the San Emidio Desert basin.
The operation is currently a 14.7-megawatt binary cycle geothermal plant that has been producing reliable green energy since 1987. The facility sits on 40 acres of joint private land and BLM administered lands.
