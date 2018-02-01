NEWS BRIEF: Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada announces Mentorship Matchup

Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada (CIS of Northeastern Nevada) in Elko, is holding the first-ever Mentor Match-Up Competition Jan. 29 to Feb. 15.

The program is designed to inspire student interest, help hone their craft, and turn their talents into real-world skills.

The competition features four categories of professional skills: cosmetology, culinary science, mining, and an open category.

The judging panel, consisting of CIS of Northeastern Nevada Academy Teachers, will review all entries. The top four entries in each category will be sent to the industry professionals who will act as mentors for final judging.

Each winner will get to spend an afternoon in February on the job with a mentor.

The category winners and mentors will be announced in February. For more information on CIS of Nevada and its mission, visit http://www.cisnevada.org or follow on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.