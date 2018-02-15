NEWS BRIEF: Construction Harvest at Damonte Ranch Phase 2 underway

Lewis Apartment Communities, a Nevada-based housing community development and management firm, has begun construction on Phase 2 of Harvest at Damonte Ranch in the South Meadows area of Reno.

The apartment development include one, two and three bedroom living spaces ranging from 817 to 1,474 square feet. Each unit features luxury finishes and amenities, including wood-style plank flooring, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washers and dryers, storage and one- or two- car garages.