NEWS BRIEF: Dolan dealerships recognized
February 8, 2018
Dolan Toyota, Dolan Mazda and Dolan Kia in Reno, have been recognized as 2018 Consumer Satisfaction Award winners.
Initiated in 2015, the Consumer Satisfaction Awards recognize top car dealerships in the U.S. and Canada for outstanding customer satisfaction as expressed through customers' online reviews posted on DealerRater.
