NEWS BRIEF: Driggs Title moves into South Reno
February 15, 2018
Driggs Title Agency, headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., is leasing approximately 4,000 newly constructed, master-planned business park at 5520 Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Deke McBride, business development manager, will head the Reno operation, with four other employees. The company plans to hire an additional 20 people in 2018.
Driggs Title is working with McKenzie Properties to create its new state-of- the-art office, which is targeted for completion by mid-summer.
The Reno team is temporarily working from offices just up the street at 5595 Kietzke Lane.
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Clear Capital expected to expand its Reno workforce
- Storey County: Stable and thriving amid billions in investments
- Nevada looks to embrace blockchain technology to further economic growth
- For some Carson City retailers, Valentine’s Day is big (and busy) business
- Lyft launches Reno-Tahoe mountain-friendly ‘Ski Rack’ ride program