NEWS BRIEF: Driggs Title moves into South Reno

Driggs Title Agency, headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., is leasing approximately 4,000 newly constructed, master-planned business park at 5520 Kietzke Lane in Reno.

Deke McBride, business development manager, will head the Reno operation, with four other employees. The company plans to hire an additional 20 people in 2018.

Driggs Title is working with McKenzie Properties to create its new state-of- the-art office, which is targeted for completion by mid-summer.

The Reno team is temporarily working from offices just up the street at 5595 Kietzke Lane.