NEWS BRIEF: Eide Bailly acquires company
January 11, 2018
Eide Bailly, a regional certified public accounting and business advisory firm with an office in Reno (eidebailly.com), has acquired Decipher Forensics, a digital forensics and eDiscovery firm based in American Fork, Utah.