NEWS BRIEF: ElectraTherm partners with U.S. Navy

ElectraTherm, a Reno-based company that captures waste heat and distributes it forto power generation, is working with the Office of Naval Research, Creare LLC and the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) to demonstrate gas turbine waste heat recovery as part of a Small Business Innovation Research project.

The demonstration will take place at the USNA in Annapolis, Md., to prove the potential for waste heat recovery onboard ships. Funding for the project is provided by the Office of Naval Research and the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Operational Energy. Visit electratherm.com to learn more.