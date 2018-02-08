NEWS BRIEF: ElectraTherm ships generator to Japan
February 8, 2018
ElectraTherm, a Reno-based company that distributes waste to power generation, has shipped one of its Power+Generator technology to Japan.
The generator will supplement a grid where energy demand outweighs supply and generate emission-free electricity.
It is ElectraTherm's first biomass application in Japan.
