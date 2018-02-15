NEWS BRIEF: Fallon Chamber names annual honorees

The Fallon Chamber of Commerce announces winners at its Annual Awards Banquet on Feb. 2.

Winners included: Best Customer Service of the Year-Food and Beverage: L Fiesta Restaurant. Other nominees: Running Iron Café and Stillwater Tea Room.

Best Customer Service of the Year-Retail: Louie's Ace Home Center. Other nominees: Country Health and Jeff's Digitex Printing.

Best Business Start Up: The Twisted Branch. Other nominees: Stone Cabin Café and Fallon Family Wellness Center.

Effective Marketing of the Year: Lumegent. Other nominees: Fallon Ford Toyota and Live Local Fallon.

Best Business Beautification of the Year: Stone Cabin Coffee. Other nominees: Stockman's Casino and the William N. Pennington Life Center.

Outstanding Employer of the Year: The Wok Restaurant. Other nominees: A & K Earth Movers and Janess Digital Ink.

Best Product of the Year: Frey Ranch Estate Distillery. Other nominees: Green Cross Farmacy and Patua Solar Power.

Best Local Non-Profit of the Year: Fallon Youth Club. Other nominees: The Arts Center and Fallon Lights of Christmas.

Agricultural Leader of the Year: Rick Lattin. Other nominees: Albaugh Ranch and Colby Frey.

Business Leaders of the Year: Billy Thompson. Other nominees: Nathan Strong and Bart Hiatt.

Person of the Year: Ben Trotter. Other nominees: Kim Klenakis and Cody Biggs.