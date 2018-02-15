NEWS BRIEF: Fallon Chamber names annual honorees
February 15, 2018
The Fallon Chamber of Commerce announces winners at its Annual Awards Banquet on Feb. 2.
Winners included: Best Customer Service of the Year-Food and Beverage: L Fiesta Restaurant. Other nominees: Running Iron Café and Stillwater Tea Room.
Best Customer Service of the Year-Retail: Louie's Ace Home Center. Other nominees: Country Health and Jeff's Digitex Printing.
Best Business Start Up: The Twisted Branch. Other nominees: Stone Cabin Café and Fallon Family Wellness Center.
Effective Marketing of the Year: Lumegent. Other nominees: Fallon Ford Toyota and Live Local Fallon.
Best Business Beautification of the Year: Stone Cabin Coffee. Other nominees: Stockman's Casino and the William N. Pennington Life Center.
Recommended Stories For You
Outstanding Employer of the Year: The Wok Restaurant. Other nominees: A & K Earth Movers and Janess Digital Ink.
Best Product of the Year: Frey Ranch Estate Distillery. Other nominees: Green Cross Farmacy and Patua Solar Power.
Best Local Non-Profit of the Year: Fallon Youth Club. Other nominees: The Arts Center and Fallon Lights of Christmas.
Agricultural Leader of the Year: Rick Lattin. Other nominees: Albaugh Ranch and Colby Frey.
Business Leaders of the Year: Billy Thompson. Other nominees: Nathan Strong and Bart Hiatt.
Person of the Year: Ben Trotter. Other nominees: Kim Klenakis and Cody Biggs.
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Clear Capital expected to expand its Reno workforce
- Storey County: Stable and thriving amid billions in investments
- Nevada looks to embrace blockchain technology to further economic growth
- For some Carson City retailers, Valentine’s Day is big (and busy) business
- Lyft launches Reno-Tahoe mountain-friendly ‘Ski Rack’ ride program