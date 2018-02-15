NEWS BRIEF: FFA paves way for Reno-Stead Airport runway improvements
February 15, 2018
Reno-Stead Airport has been presented a $21 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. grant in Reno-Stead history. The grant provides funding for runway reconstruction that will enhance operational safety.
The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority Board, which owns and operates Reno-Stead Airport, approved the construction contract for the Runway 8-26 project. Sparks-based Road and Highway Builders, LLC, will serve as contractor. Cr and construction is set to begin March 8.
