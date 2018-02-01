NEWS BRIEF: Get A Grip franchise opens in Reno

William Reyes and business partner Kevin Oddieo have opened a Get A Grip Resurfacing franchise in Reno.

Get A Grip Resurfacing repairs and resurfaces cracked fiberglass bathtubs, scratched or stained porcelain tile and Formica, laminate or cultured marble kitchen countertops and cabinets.

Reyes also owns Battle Born Painting in Reno. Oddieo's background includes work in estimation/sales in flooring and coatings.

The franchise will serve the Reno-Sparks and Carson City areas. For more info, call 775-303-2017 or go online at: http://www.geta grip.com.