NEWS BRIEF: HAN reports 2017 donations

The Hot August Nights Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the Hot August Nights special event, reported it donated more than $140,000 to local nonprofits in 2017.

Donations distribution included: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, The Discovery Museum, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Washoe County Advocacy Center, Washoe Inspire Academy, Northern Nevada Special Sports and Mom's on the Run.