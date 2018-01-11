NEWS BRIEF: Maplewood earns education licensing

Maplewood Training Stables, Inc., a Reno-based horse breeding, training and sales operation owned by CEO Julie Winkel, received full- term licensing from the Commission on Postsecondary Education (CPE), the licensing authority for the oversight of private postsecondary educational institutions operating in Nevada.

Maplewood's Horse Industry Training Program is a two-year postsecondary educational program that specializes in producing horsemen and horsewomen. The school received provisional licensing in May of 2016 and then fulfilled the requirements for full- term licensure in 2017. Learn more at maplewoodstables.com.