NEWS BRIEF: Mill Street Still & Brew now under Torr name
January 19, 2018
The Mill Street Still & Brew Taproom and Micron Beers, which opened in 2017 in Reno, will now operate under the banner of 10 TORR Precision Crafted Beers and the 10 Torr Tap Room.
The vacuum distilled spirits will remain under the 10 Torr banner.
10 Torr products are distributed through New West Distributing, Inc. of Sparks, and currently available at fine tap houses, restaurants, Total Wine, and Ben's Liquor. Visit the brewery's new website to learn more: 10torr.com.
