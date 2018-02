Modern Acupuncture, the world's first acupuncture franchise, will open a location at South Meadows Promenade in April.

The 1,200-square-foot clinic will have 11 zero-gravity acupuncture chairs in its Zen Den, a relaxing retreat outfitted with soundproof insulation, calming sounds and cool earth tones, ensuring a multi-sensory experience as acupuncture services are delivered.

Roughly six employees will be hired for the clinic.