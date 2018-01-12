NEWS BRIEF: Neo Medical, Premier Inc., partnership
January 12, 2018
Neo Medical, a boutique medical device company in Sparks, has partnered with Premier Inc., bringing its vascular access and regional anesthesia medical devices to an expansive health care alliance.
With its high value safety needle technologies, Neo Medical will supply Neo Magic, a line of vascular access devices and accessories designed specifically for neonatal and pediatric patients. Visit neomedicalinc.com to learn more.
