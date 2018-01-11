NEWS BRIEF: Nevada Department of Agriculture renews food programs

The Nevada Department of Agriculture has renewed for 2018 the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) for 2018, which provides funding for meals and snacks served to children and adults receiving day care.

To operate the CACFP, independent centers and sponsoring organizations enter into an agreement with the NDA. Sponsors partnered with the state receive payment for meals and snacks served based on the percentage of participants who live in households with income that falls within qualifying income categories. Visit nutrition.nv.gov to learn more.