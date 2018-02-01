NEWS BRIEF: Nevada DMV terminates contract with Tech Mahindra
February 1, 2018
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced the end to the contract with Tech Mahindra, the contractor hired in April 2016 to upgrade the outdated DMV computer system.
The contract was solicited after lawmakers approved a $114 million system upgrade during the 2015 Legislative Session, including costs for hardware as well as software development. The funding was largely apportioned by assessing a $1 "technology fee" on all DMV transactions. Tech Mahindra was selected after a formal procurement process as mandated by state law.
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Carson City apartment complex sells for $9.75 million
- UNR School of Medicine expanding to better serve the community – and Nevada
- Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center nearly sold out after 64,000-acre deal with tech company (updated)
- Reno-Sparks area retail market expansions on fast track in 2018
- Warrant issued in Reno for unlicensed driveway contractor