NEWS BRIEF: Nevada DMV terminates contract with Tech Mahindra

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced the end to the contract with Tech Mahindra, the contractor hired in April 2016 to upgrade the outdated DMV computer system.

The contract was solicited after lawmakers approved a $114 million system upgrade during the 2015 Legislative Session, including costs for hardware as well as software development. The funding was largely apportioned by assessing a $1 "technology fee" on all DMV transactions. Tech Mahindra was selected after a formal procurement process as mandated by state law.