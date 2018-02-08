NEWS BRIEF: Nevada State Bank redesigns web site

Nevada State Bank has launched a redesigned website at nsbank.com.

A new feature of the bank's website is access to online appointment scheduling for bankers serving specialized market segments. It also has more information on key services, including wealth management, corporate banking, professional banking and small business.

Other features include new tools to help customers compare bank products, improved navigation services to find bank and ATM locations, and access to helpful financial articles, reports and commentary.

Online account login credentials (such as user names and passwords) have not changed, and the online banking platform remains the same.