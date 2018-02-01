NEWS BRIEF: Newmont Mining Corp. naed one of the most admired companies in the world
February 1, 2018
Newmont Mining Corp. was recognized as one of the world's most admired companies in a survey conducted by FORTUNE magazine. Newmont was ranked as the top mining company globally, posting strong scores in the areas of quality of management, social responsibility, long-term investment, people management and innovation.
Newmont was also named a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series, with an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating of 95 out of 100.
