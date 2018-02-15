NEWS BRIEF: Newmont Mining ranked in Sustainability Yearbook

Newmont Mining Corp. has been recognized for top performance in the mining sector in the Sustainability Yearbook 2018.

The Yearbook is published by RobecoSAM, a sustainability investment firm that manages one of the most comprehensive databases of financially material sustainability information in the world.

RobecoSAM's assessment is used to determine the composition of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), which ranked Newmont as the mining industry's overall leader in 2015, 2016 and 2017.