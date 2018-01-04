NEWS BRIEF: Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation matching gift challenge kicks off

The Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) announced its annual Know the Gold matching gift challenge is active through the end of January 31. F, friends and other supporters have the opportunity to double their donations by participating in this special fundraising campaign.

The Know the Gold campaign kicked off in September 2017 and has encouraged local businesses, schools, churches, organizations and individuals to raise funds for local children with cancer. The William N. Pennington Foundation is matching donations to this campaign dollar-for-dollar up to $250,000 through January. Visit http://www.nvchildrenscancer.org to learn more.