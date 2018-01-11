NEWS BRIEF: NV Energy seeks renewable energy projects

The NV Energy Foundation invites all eligible Nevada nonprofits that provide programs to support active duty military or military veterans to apply for the second NV Energy Foundation Power of Good Giveaway.

Nevada nonprofits that serve active duty military or military veterans are eligible to apply for a chance to win $30,000 statewide —– $15,000 in Ssouthern Nevada or $15,000 in Northern Nevada. First place winners will be given $10,000, second place $3,000 and third place $2,000 for both northern and southern Nevada.

The application process is open from Jan. 8 through Feb. 2, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. NV Energy customers can participate in online voting March 12-1 through 16; and winners will be announced on March 21.

All eligible nonprofits in NV Energy's service territory that provide services to active duty military or military veterans are encouraged to apply at: http://www.nvenergy.com.