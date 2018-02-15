NEWS BRIEF: Perera acquires Allied Electric
February 15, 2018
Chris Perera, owner of NORPRO and Perera Builders, has purchased Allied Electric, Inc., in Reno. Perera's acquisition was part of an effort to continue to build his holdings to better respond to the many needs of his current customer base. He caters to the real estate community and rehabbing and repairs of single family residences.
Katrina Loftin Winkel, co-founder and Todd Elam, Broker-Associate of M&A Business Advisors, represented Perera and sellers in the transaction.
