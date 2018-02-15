NEWS BRIEF: PPG donates to Sierra Nevada Journeys

PPG, a local paint manufacturing company, donated $10,000 to Sierra Nevada Journeys, whose mission is to deliver innovative outdoor, science-based education programs for youth.

The grant will support Classrooms Unleashed (CU), a science education program for elementary students, and will allow the program to expand its reach to support 405 students in Northern Nevada.

The donation was made on behalf of PPG's architectural coatings manufacturing plant and distribution center in Reno.