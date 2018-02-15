NEWS BRIEF: PPG donates to Sierra Nevada Journeys
February 15, 2018
PPG, a local paint manufacturing company, donated $10,000 to Sierra Nevada Journeys, whose mission is to deliver innovative outdoor, science-based education programs for youth.
The grant will support Classrooms Unleashed (CU), a science education program for elementary students, and will allow the program to expand its reach to support 405 students in Northern Nevada.
The donation was made on behalf of PPG's architectural coatings manufacturing plant and distribution center in Reno.
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Clear Capital expected to expand its Reno workforce
- Storey County: Stable and thriving amid billions in investments
- Nevada looks to embrace blockchain technology to further economic growth
- For some Carson City retailers, Valentine’s Day is big (and busy) business
- Lyft launches Reno-Tahoe mountain-friendly ‘Ski Rack’ ride program