NEWS BRIEF: PR firm markets Tahiti resorts
February 15, 2018
K. Sutherland PR, a Reno-based boutique public relations, branding and social media agency, has been selected to create and execute comprehensive public relations strategies for Pearl Resorts of Tahiti.
Pearl Resorts of Tahiti is a collection of three 4- and 5- star properties throughout Tahiti, including resorts on the islands of Bora Bora, and Taha'a, as well as two lodges located on the remote islands of the Marquesas.
