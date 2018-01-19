 NEWS BRIEF: Reno senior community recognized | nnbw.com

The Regency at Damonte Ranch, a senior living community in Reno, was recently recognized with the Best 55+ Indoor Common or Amenity Space Award at the National Association of Home Builders 2018 NAHB Best of 55+ Awards.

The property's builder was Toll Brothers (tollbrothers.com),, the architect was KTGY Architecture + Planning and the interior designer was Creative Design Group.