NEWS BRIEF: Reno senior community recognized
January 19, 2018
The Regency at Damonte Ranch, a senior living community in Reno, was recently recognized with the Best 55+ Indoor Common or Amenity Space Award at the National Association of Home Builders 2018 NAHB Best of 55+ Awards.
The property's builder was Toll Brothers (tollbrothers.com),, the architect was KTGY Architecture + Planning and the interior designer was Creative Design Group.
