NEWS BRIEF: SERVPRO earns Fortune 500 ranking
February 8, 2018
SERVPRO, a cleanup and restoration franchise company, was named to Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list, receiving top ranking in the Restoration Services industry for the 15th consecutive year.
Michael Grashuis, owner of SERVPRO of Reno East/Central Sparks, said the company also was ranked 12th overall out of more than 1,020 franchises that qualified for the 2018 list.
